It’s hard to pass up this $1 Monoprice Cat6 Ethernet patch cable at an Amazon low (Reg. $5)

Amazon is offering the 0.5-foot Monoprice Cat6 Ethernet Patch Cable in Pink for $0.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $5, this marks the best price that we’ve seen for a Cat6 cable from a reputable manufacturer. While you might not know where to put a half foot Cat6 cable, there are actually many ways to use this cord. Often times, we use longer cords when doing things like connecting smart home hubs to our routers or switches, and that just adds unnesseary cable clutter. Using a shorter, 0.5-foot cable for that can help cut down on excess cords and make for a cleaner setup all around. Plus, being Cat6, you’ll find full 10GbE support here as well. Keep reading for more.

You won’t find a better-priced Cat6 cable on Amazon, that’s for sure. However, 0.5-feet might not be long enough for your needs. I only need a few of these cables in my setup, and otherwise my personal go-to is Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A cables that can be picked up for $13 in a 5-pack. These Ethernet cables are perfect for connecting computers to switches and are ultra-thin, making them ideal to keep in your bag as well.

On the flip side, if you’re trying to go wireless then we recommend checking out the ASUS ROG Rapture WI-Fi 6E router that’s on sale for a new low of $400. Down $150 from its normal going rate, this premium gaming router is one of the first on the market to support Wi-Fi 6E, making this a notable discount all around.

Monoprice Cat6 Ethernet Cable features:

Save the time and hassle of building Ethernet cables by using fixed-length UTP Cat6 Ethernet Network Cables from Monoprice! The FLEXboot Series of cables feature a thinner cable boot protecting the plug retaining clip, which makes it much easier to depress the clip and protective cover.

