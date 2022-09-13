ASUS’ ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router falls to new low at $438 (Save $111.50)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Rapture Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router for $438.27 shipped. Normally going for $550, this 20% discount, or $111.50 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This was one of the first routers on the commercial market to support the new Wi-Fi 6E standard with its 6GHz channel that allows for even faster wireless internet. This router is capable of 11,000Mb/s of throughput with this new standard with up to five total LAN Ethernet ports with that fifth port being rated for 2.5GbE for either LAN or WAN from your ISP. The other four LAN ports are normal gigabit connections for connecting consoles, TVs, and other hard-wired devices. You can learn more about this ASUS router by checking out our announcement coverage. Keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash while keeping Wi-Fi 6E support, you can go with the TP-Link Deco XE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System for $270. This 2-pack can cover up to 5,500-square feet while providing this new 6GHz spectrum. An AI system creates a network with a seamless connection and great coverage. The Deco app allows for easy setup and managing of the network as well. You can learn more about the TP-Link Deco XE75 system with our launch coverage and hands-on review.

Are you looking to upgrade your gaming battlestation? Well, we’re currently tracking a deal on HP’s OMEN Gaming Desktop with a Ryzen 7 5800X and RTX 3080 graphics at its new low of $1,300. The RTX 3080 handily plays at 1440p at over 144 FPS in most titles on high settings, making it a solid choice all around. Plus, it can also handle 4K60 with many games at medium to high settings, delivering a versatile experience all around.

ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router features:

ASUS ROG GT-AXE11000 is the world’s first WiFi 6E Router supporting newly opened 6GHz band. The ultra-fast WiFi 6E 802.11ax tri-band wireless gaming router boosts up to 11000 Mbps, delivering wider channels, higher capacity, with virtually no interference from the pristine 6GHz band. The router accelerates game traffic with Game First 2.5G Multi-gigabit LAN/WAN Port and WAN Aggregation for total domination.

