Google Pixel 6a gets even more affordable with drop to second-best price at $390.50 (Reg. $449)

After seeing some of the latest Samsung handsets go up for sale earlier in the week, it’s now time for one of the more recent additions to the Google lineup to take the deals spotlight. Right now Amazon is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $390.42 shipped. That’s down from the usual $449 price tag in order to deliver $59 in savings. This is the second-best Amazon price to date and lowest in nearly a month, but an all-around rare chance to save in any case.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

A great accessory for your new Pixel 6a would be scoring the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Alongside just charging your handset with 23W of Qi wireless power, the stand can also be used to turn a Pixel 6a into a mini Nest Hub display for showing off various widgets while you refuel. It’s a notable nightstand companion for charging your device and so much more at $79.

Of course if you’re after something rocking a bit more of the flagship status, this morning saw the first Amazon discount go live on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G. Arriving at an all-time low, you can now score the new folding handset for $900 following a $100 price cut. That’s now live alongside all of the best app and game deals that are now on sale for your Android device.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

