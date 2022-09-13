Android app deals of the day: Cosmic Express, Requence, Streets of Rage 4, more

All of today’s best deals on Android games and apps are now ready to go down below the fold. Alongside our Google Play discounts, be sure to dive into the offers now live on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G and the $200 pice drops running on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets. But for now it’s all about the apps and our collection of deals is headlined by titles like Cosmic Express, Requence, Streets of Rage 4, Romancing SaGa 2, Lichtspeer, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside the ongoing $200 price drop on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, we are also now tracking a solid offer on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G. Joining those deals, you’ll want to scope out this 1-day $200 clearance price on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets before diving into the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Cosmic Express:

Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!