Samsung’s 2022 model T7 Shield portable SSD hits second-best price at $185 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive for $185 shipped in the beige colorway. This one launched at $290 back in April before quickly dropping into the $240 range where it has remained for the most part. While we did see an extremely fleeting price drop that brought it even lower back at the beginning of August, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked otherwise. This model features a rubberized and ridged outer shell to protect it from drops and the elements as well as to provide some extra grip in your hand and on the tabletop. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen 2 PCIe NVMe SSD with USB-C connectivity, speeds up to 1,050MB/s, and a price $15 under the sale listing we are tracking on the comparable SanDisk Extreme variant. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

You can save a touch more on the comparable Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD right now. This one is selling for $180 shipped at Amazon right now while delivering the same 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 tech, an anodized aluminum core, and 7.5 feet of drop protection. Just don’t expect to get the rubberized housing on this one.

If you’re in the market for a gaming focused-solution, check out the new custom RGB WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD we just went hands-on with. Then hit up our coverage of the Amazon all-time low pricing that’s now live on Seagate’s RGB 2,000MB/s Firecuda 2TB model while you’re at it. Our roundup of the best portable SSDs is a great resource on your hunt for the ideal storage device as well.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating… Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s…Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water.

