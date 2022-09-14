Samsung’s M7 32-inch Smart 4K HDR Monitor falls to new low of $220, today only (Save $150)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Samsung M7 Smart 32-inch 4K HDR Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Normally going for $370, this 41% discount, or a solid $150 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This same monitor currently goes for $341 over at Amazon. Standing out amongst the other monitors out there, this option from Samsung lives up to the smart monitor name with onboard access to all your favorite streaming services and AirPlay 2 to top it off. There are a pair of two HDMI inputs and a 65W USB-C PD port so you can use the monitor with your MacBook. Another feature built-in here is the adaptive picture mode that will adjust the screen brightness throughout the day and you can learn more by checking out our launch coverage.

If you just want a basic monitor you could instead go with the Sceptre 27-inch 4K 70Hz Monitor for $200. Backed by the 4K IPS panel, this Sceptre monitor can run at a refresh rate of up to 70Hz which is a slight improvement over the typical 60Hz you’re probably used to. The 99% coverage of the sRGB color space means you’ll have deeper colors and great defining features with the edgeless design making multi-monitor setups more immersive. Connectivity is handled by three HDMI ports with two being the 1.4 specs and only supporting 30Hz at 4K with the final HDMI rocking the 2.0 spec for 4K60Hz. A single DisplayPort 1.2 input will allow you to access this 70Hz refresh rate.

After checking out the deal above make sure you stick around to check out the other products we’ve rounded up. We’re also tracking a deal on Samsung’s 43-inch USB-C 4K Smart Monitor and Streaming TV M70B which is seeing one of its first discounts that aren’t education-exclusive down to $400. Offering Samsung’s latest technology, this smart monitor and streaming TV lets you be productive without a computer or media player connected. This comes from built-in smarts and connectivity as this display integrates with AirPlay, Alexa, and Assistant natively.

Samsung M7 Smart 32-inch 4K HDR Monitor features:

Designed with preinstalled smart apps, such as Microsoft 365, and mobile connectivity, the M7 Smart 32″ 4K HDR Monitor from Samsung uses integrated Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 4.2 to provide users with a monitor that lets them work, play, and remotely access other systems, all without the need for a dedicated Windows or Mac computer. In addition to Microsoft 365, which requires a Microsoft subscription, other apps including Netflix, YouTube, and HBO Max may be installed. Or, take advantage of Samsung TV Plus, which is free, live streaming content from Samsung. Users can also take advantage of Wireless DeX to unlock a full PC experience using their smartphone and its apps, while Mac users will benefit from integrated support for AirPlay 2 for the creation of a dual-monitor setup.

