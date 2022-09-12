Samsung 43-inch 4K smart monitor with 65W USB-C and Game Pass streaming now $400

Amazon is offering the Samsung 43-inch USB-C 4K Smart Monitor and Streaming TV M70B for $399.99 shipped. Also available direct, at Best Buy, or B&H for the same price. Originally $500 and going for $450 lately at Amazon, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked there and is the best price that we’ve seen outside of education-exclusive discounts. Offering Samsung’s latest technology, this smart monitor and streaming TV lets you be productive without a computer or media player connected. This comes from built-in smarts and connectivity as this display integrates with AirPlay, Alexa, and Assistant natively. It’s also compatible with Samsung’s Game Hub which brings Game Pass support. You’ll also find native HDR10 support and a 60Hz refresh rate alongside two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-C port with 65W of charging capabilities to round out the notable features here. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you already have a 4K monitor and want to start gaming without investing in a dedicated PC then check out the Xbox Series S. It comes in at $100 below the cost of today’s lead deal and plays your favorite games without having to stream. At $300, it’s hard to beat the value that the Series S brings to the table, and it can even game at 1440p 144Hz should you have a supported display.

However, you won’t want to miss out on the other console game deals that we’re tracking right now in our daily roundup. Today we’re featuring Assassin’s Creed games from $10 following Ubisoft’s event this weekend, so if you’re a fan of the series, be sure to check those out. Also, don’t forget to check out the FlexiSpot anniversary sale which is discounting motorized standing desks and converters from $130, which makes a solid upgrade to your gaming setup all around.

Samsung 43-inch USB-C 4K Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time. Features include the new Smart Hub UX/UI with OTT apps, TV Plus, HAS, increased brightness, and AI Upscaling with enhanced processor apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO. There’s also gaming and IoT Hubs, Multiview, SmartThings with FFV and multiple AoVs, Slim Fit Camera in package and video communication apps

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!