SKIL’s rechargeable 4V screwdriver kit nears all-time low at $20 on Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 4V Rechargeable Screwdriver Kit for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of $25, this marks the second-best price that we’ve seen coming within $1 of the all-time low. Sometimes you need more than a normal screwdriver, but a drill might be too much power. That’s where this rechargeable screwdriver comes in. It changes to forward or reverse with the turn of the collar and the rechargeable battery means you won’t have to change it out when it gets low. There’s a built-in circuit sensor to let you know whether a plug is live or not as well, making it a solid choice all around. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could always save some cash and pick up this 5-piece CRAFTSMAN screwdriver set at Amazon for $11 right now. Sure, it won’t turn the screw for you, but at a fraction of the cost, is the convenience really worth it? I don’t know, sometimes it might be, but if you don’t think so, then it’s hard to go wrong with the CRAFTSMAN set.

Don’t forget to check out this deal we found on Amazon 6-outlet surge protector power strips, which are on sale for just $5. That’s an impressive 50% discount from its normal going rate and you can never have enough power strips around. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your DIY kit.

SKIL Rechargeable Screwdriver Kit features:

Circuit Sensor Technology: Innovation in safety the SKIL rechargeable 4V cordless screwdriver’s unique circuit sensor technology is a patented feature that detects live wires in outlets, switches, cords, and fixtures from up to one inch away. Simply hold the cordless screwdriver near the source of electricity and press the detection button. If the circuit is live, the red light illuminates and an alert sounds. With this feature, you’ll always know where live circuits are located before getting started on your project.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!