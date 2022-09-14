Score some extra Amazon 6-outlet surge protector power strips for just $5 (50% off)

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Cord Strips

As part of its new tech accessories sale, Woot is now offering the Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip for just $4.99 using code WOOT2 at checkout. It ships free for Prime members but will cost an additional $6 for delivery otherwise. Regularly $11 and currently selling for $10 at Amazon, this is 50% off, the lowest price we can find, and an affordable way to score some extra power strips. It might not be the most feature-rich or high-tech option, but it is still an inexpensive way to expand your power outlet options in the entertainment center, home office, or just about anywhere else. It features a 6-foot extension cable alongside a 15 amp circuit breaker and a 790 Joule surge protection rating. Head below for more details. 

Needless to say, there really aren’t very many other options out there for less than $5. In fact, we can’t find a single comparable power strip on Amazon at this price, never mind something from a trusted budget-friendly brand. If you’re in the market for some extra power outlets like this, today’s lead deal is certainly worth consideration. 

This morning’s smartphone accessories roundup is headlined by Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables from $1 if you’re looking for something to deliver power directly to your iPhone. And speaking of which, today we also spotted some relatively rare price drops on Apple cables. Starting from $45, we now have deals available on Apple’s new 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable as well as the latest Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable that is now sitting at a new all-time low. All of the details you need on these discounts are waiting for you right here

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Power Strip features:

  • IN THE BOX: 6-outlet surge protector power strip with 1 transformer outlet and 790 joule energy rating
  • SURGE PROTECTION: 3-line surge protection rating to protect small appliances, phones, and lamps
  • LED INDICATOR: Red “protected” LED indicator light to signify active protection
  • SAFETY FEATURE: 15 amp circuit breaker
  • SPECIFICATIONS: AC 15A, 125V, 60Hz, 1875W
  • CORD LENGTH: 6 foot 14 AWG power cord

