WD’s officially licensed PS5 1TB SN850 SSD upgrades your console at new $149 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the officially-licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $148.91 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and directly from WD, this is a new all-time low and the best price we have tracked. While you will find other compatible models out there, this one is specifically licensed for PS5 and allows you to both store and play games directly from its 1TB of storage space. The 2TB model is also sitting at the $259.99 Amazon low from the regular $300. It clocks in at 7,000MB/s with a built-in heatsink set within the compatible M.2 form-factor. More details below.

If you can make do with a 500GB capacity, the WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD comes in at $80 shipped right now. This model is even faster, includes the heatsink, and works with both PC and PS5.

We are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on CORSAIR’s 4TB PRO 7,000MB/s Gen4 SSD, you’ll also want to check out our review of the WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD. A notable portable SSD option for gamers, this is WD’s latest model with customizable RGB lighting that moves at up to 2000MB/s. Get a complete rundown of what to expect as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe PS5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

