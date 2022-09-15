Chefman’s regularly up to $80 blending system delivers a 12-pice setup at $30 (Today only)

Amazon has the Chefman 12-Piece Countertop Blending System for $29.99 shipped. This one is regularly $80 at Best Buy where it is matched for today only, it more regularly sells in the $47 range at Amazon where it is now at an all-time low. Chefman’s kitchen gear, especially when it’s on sale, is a great way to score popular small appliances at a particularly affordable rate, and this blender is no exception. It features a 700-watt motor for “mixing, stirring, pulsing, or blending tasks” alongside a series of dishwasher-safe components. It ships with a 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, lid with filler cap, 12-ounce tumbler, a pair of 24-ounce tumblers, an emulsifying blade, grinding blade, and more. Head below for additional details.

At $30, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more feature rich and complete package when it comes to blenders, brand name or otherwise. But if you can make do with a smaller, more personal-sized model you can get away at $19 Prime shipped with this Mueller Ultra Bullet.

But for something more substantial, we are still tracking solid offer on Ninja’s combo Foodi blender, food processor, and dough mixer system. Regularly $200, you can now save $50 on this far more powerful 1,400-watt option that comes with the total crushing/chopping blade, dough blade, cleaning brush, a pair of 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups with spout lids, 14-ounce smoothie bowl maker with storage lid, hybrid edge blades, and more.

Chefman 12-Piece Countertop Blending System features:

GRAB AND GO: This versatile 12-piece blending set makes home blending simple and fast. Includes one 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, one lid with filler cap, one 12-ounce tumbler, two 24-ounce tumblers, one emulsifying blade, one grinding blade, one solid tumbler lid, one comfort ring, and one travel lid.

POWERFUL 700-WATT MOTOR: Designed with a 700 Watt motor, the blending system handles any mixing, stirring, pulsing, or blending task with ease. Use one of the programmed speeds for easy one-touch blending or use pulse for maximum control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!