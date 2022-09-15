Chefman’s regularly up to $80 blending system delivers a 12-pice setup at $30 (Today only)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsChefman
Reg. $47+ $30
Chefman 12-Piece Countertop Blending System

Amazon has the Chefman 12-Piece Countertop Blending System for $29.99 shipped. This one is regularly $80 at Best Buy where it is matched for today only, it more regularly sells in the $47 range at Amazon where it is now at an all-time low. Chefman’s kitchen gear, especially when it’s on sale, is a great way to score popular small appliances at a particularly affordable rate, and this blender is no exception. It features a 700-watt motor for “mixing, stirring, pulsing, or blending tasks” alongside a series of dishwasher-safe components. It ships with a 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, lid with filler cap, 12-ounce tumbler, a pair of 24-ounce tumblers, an emulsifying blade, grinding blade, and more. Head below for additional details. 

At $30, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more feature rich and complete package when it comes to blenders, brand name or otherwise. But if you can make do with a smaller, more personal-sized model you can get away at $19 Prime shipped with this Mueller Ultra Bullet. 

But for something more substantial, we are still tracking  solid offer on Ninja’s combo Foodi blender, food processor, and dough mixer system. Regularly $200, you can now save $50 on this far more powerful 1,400-watt option that comes with the total crushing/chopping blade, dough blade, cleaning brush, a pair of 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups with spout lids, 14-ounce smoothie bowl maker with storage lid, hybrid edge blades, and more. 

Chefman 12-Piece Countertop Blending System features:

  • GRAB AND GO: This versatile 12-piece blending set makes home blending simple and fast. Includes one 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, one lid with filler cap, one 12-ounce tumbler, two 24-ounce tumblers, one emulsifying blade, one grinding blade, one solid tumbler lid, one comfort ring, and one travel lid.
  • POWERFUL 700-WATT MOTOR: Designed with a 700 Watt motor, the blending system handles any mixing, stirring, pulsing, or blending task with ease. Use one of the programmed speeds for easy one-touch blending or use pulse for maximum control.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Create 8-bit art using Twinkly’s Squares smart li...
Sony’s latest X-Series Bluetooth speakers hit Ama...
Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambien...
LEGO’s upcoming UCS Razor Crest includes 4 minifi...
Android app deals of the day: Streets of Rage 4, A Good...
Get 5 years of online privacy and faster browsing with ...
Kershaw’s mini Diode pocket knife measures just 2...
LISEN’s Aluminum Laptop and Tablet Riser Stand fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments