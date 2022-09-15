Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starts at $749 with deeper savings on cellular models

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models to some of the best prices to date. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $749, many of the models up for sale, including higher storage capacities and cellular models, are down to the lowest prices of the year like the 128GB cellular offering at $899.98. That’s down from the usual $999 going rate, the first discount of the year, and second-best of all-time.

All powered by the M1 chip for the first time, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more details.

If you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket. Stepping down to a 10.9-inch form-factor, this one is also powered by Apple Silicon just the same but makes some adjustments to deliver the lower price tag that is now also on sale. Starting at $559, you can score nearly all of the new colorways at up to $70 off while taking advantage of Touch ID, a Center Stage-backed 12MP camera, and everything else iPadOS has to offer. Our coverage over at 9to5Mac details how the two compare and what features you’re missing out on at $169 less.

Regardless of which M1 iPad you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

