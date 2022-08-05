Apple Pencil 2 goes on sale for the first time in months at 2022 low of $99 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the latest second-generation Apple Pencil for $99 shipped. Typically fetching $129 and selling for that price for just about all of the year so far, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings. This price cut is all the more notable thanks to the accessory being out of stock consistently over the past few months It wasn’t even on sale for Prime Day, for that matter. Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. Head below for more.

While we wait for the price cut that will undoubtably be arriving soon on the original Apple Pencil, be sure to have a look at the white Magic Keyboard discounts that went live earlier today. Dropping down to some of the best prices of the year, the $50 price cuts on both the 12.9- and 11-inch models help improve the experience of your iPad Pro starting at $249.

All of this weekend’s best Apple deals otherwise kick off with a Best Buy anniversary sale that’s clearing out M1 MacBook Air models at $149 off. Though elsewhere in our Apple guide, you’ll also find markdowns on the latest M2 machines, including the very first price cut on the refreshed MacBook Air at $1,135 and its Pro counterpart at $200 off.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

