MSI’s RX 6750 XT MECH 2X graphics card is perfect for 1440p gaming at new low of $420

Amazon is offering the MSI RX 6750 XT MECH 2X 12GB GPU for $419.99 shipped. Down from a going rate over the past several months of $600 and a price of $480 for the last week, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While you won’t be able to push 4K or 8K gaming with this graphics card, the 6750 XT is perfect for handling 1440p ultra with ease. After upgrading from a 3060 to the 6750 XT recently, I’ve been pleasantly impressed with the improvements. I’m now able to sustainably play most games at 1440p ultra settings and achieve better than 60 FPS all around, and turning down a few settings lets me easily hit 120+ FPS when necessary. So, if you’re looking for a solid PC upgrade, the 6750 XT is a great choice. Keep reading for more

However, if you don’t mind taking a step down a hair to the RTX 3060 instead, then you can save even more. Right now the ASUS Dual RTX 3060 is available at Amazon for $410. It still packs a punch and my RTX 3060 lets me game at 1080p ultra settings in most titles while hitting 100+ FPS and can even handle many games at 1440p high or ultra, though not always at 60+ FPS. If you’re after a lower-cost build, then the RTX 3060 absolutely shouldn’t be ignored.

However, if you want to go all-out and play your favorite titles at 4K ultra with ease, then consider picking up the ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktop that’s on sale for a new low of $3,840. It takes out the hassle of having to build a desktop and delivers a Ryzen 9 and RTX 3090 to your setup with ease.

MSI RX 6750 XT features:

MECH brings a performance-focused design that maintains the essentials to accomplish any task at hand. Rocking a trusted dual fan arrangement laid into a rigid industrial design lets this sharp looking graphics card fit into any build.

