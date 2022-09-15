ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 9 and RTX 3090 falls to new low of $3,840

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB SSD/2TB HDD/RTX 3090 Gaming Desktop for $3,839.99 shipped. Normally going for $4,300, this solid $460 in savings marks a new all-time low while also being only the second significant price drop we’ve seen. This desktop currently goes for the list price of $4,300 from ASUS directly. Here you’ll get a gaming desktop equipped with a 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X processor and NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics to power through any game at basically any settings you may want with this system being capable of 8K gaming too. You’ll also have 32GB of RAM to back your programs and games with 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage for quick access to said programs and a 2TB hard drive for your large game library. Rounding out this gaming desktop are the included ROG Strix Scope keyboard and ROG Chakram Core Gaming Mouse, RGB lighting accents, a tempered glass side panel, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Keep reading below.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $903. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3090 present with the ASUS desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on the HP Victus i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop at its new all-time low of $899. This laptop is perfect for playing your favorite games away from home, there’s plenty of power in this budget-friendly system to handle most of what you can throw at it.

ASUS ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktop features:

Vertically mounted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB GDDR6X (Base: 1395MHz, Boost: 1695MHz, TDP: 350W) | GPU Ports: 2x HDMI, 3x DP

1TB HyperDrive PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (up to 3200MB/s) + 2TB 7200RPM HDD | 32GB 3200Mhz DDR4 RAM | Windows 11 Pro

eSports and LAN-party ready with hot-swap SSD bay and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A and C front panel connections allows easily expandable storage

Game your way with ASUS Aura Sync RGB chassis lighting and a transparent glass panel

