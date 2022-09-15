NETGEAR’s Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 2-pack can deliver speeds upwards of 3Gb/s at low of $110

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the NETGEAR Orbi Pro AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $220 from B&H, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This same system currently goes for $300 from Amazon. The mesh Wi-Fi system here is capable of delivering speeds up to 3Gb/s while covering 5,000-square feet with both the included router and satellite. The tri-band system allows for the router and satellite to communicate on a separate band, removing wasted bandwidth usage and reducing overall latency. The router has three Ethernet ports while the satellite has four so you can connect hard-wired devices. The NETGEAR Insight mobile app makes setup a breeze and allows for easy network monitoring after the fact. Head below for more.

Depending on how many devices you have on your home network, you may need more Ethernet ports than are provided with the router and satellite above. In that case, be sure to pick up the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $20. This simple switch is plug-n-play which means all you have to do is connect power and an Ethernet cord between your router and the switch. It will immediately begin working with other attached devices not even knowing the difference. There is no fan here for silent operation with the switch being able to mount on your desktop or a wall. If you need more ports, NETGEAR has a 5-port option that is unmanaged as well for $23.

NETGEAR Orbi Pro AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh System features:

Blanket your growing business with secure, reliable, and blazing fast Wi-Fi with Orbi Pro. Orbi Pro works for small offices, cafes, retail, and more. Orbi Pro’s Tri-band AC3000 Wi-Fi creates a fast, dedicated wireless connection between the Orbi Pro Router and Satellite similar to a wired Ethernet connection without having to run an Ethernet cable between them.

