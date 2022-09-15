Refresh your pots and pans with Calphalon’s 10-piece set at $126 (Reg. $200, 10-yr. warranty)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $200 $126
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Cookware Set

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Cookware Set for $125.86 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon, it is currently on sale for $140 at Bed Bath and Beyond with today’s deal matching the lowest price we have tracked all year at nearly $75 off. This is essentially an entire kitchen’s worth a pots and pans in one fell swoop, each of which with hard-anodized aluminum construction, corrosion resistance, and a “2-layer nonstick interior [that] prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup effortless.” Alongside the ability to go from the stovetop to the up to 400-degree oven to finish dishes off like a pro, you’re looking at stay-cool silicone-covered handles, tempered glass lids, and a lengthy 10-year warranty as well. Head below for additional details. 

You could instead score this similar 10-piece Gotham Steel Stackable Cookware Set at $95 shipped for some stovetop and oven-ready pots and pans. Just don’t expect to get the silicone-treated handles or 10-year warranty taking this route. 

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we spotted a solid 31% price drop this morning on the Cuisinart Pastafecto Pasta maker, but you’ll also want to check out this offer on COSORI’s smart voice-controlled air fryer grill. Now $80 off and landing in a price range well below the big name brands when it comes to something you can control from your phone or with your voice, all of the details you need on this deal are waiting in our coverage right here

Calphalon 10-Piece Cookware Set features:

  • Included with the set: 8″ fry pan, 10″” fry pan, 1-quart sauce pan with cover, 2-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart saute pan with cover, 6-quart stockpot with cover
  • Hard-anodized aluminum cookware is durable and resists corrosion and warping
  • Durable, 2-layer nonstick interior prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup effortless
  • Long silicone handles stay cool on the stovetop
  • Oven-safe up to 400 degrees F, so you can easily go from stovetop to oven
  • Tempered glass lids

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

