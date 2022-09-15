Make fresh noodles the easy way, Cuisinart Pastafecto Pasta Maker now $138 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto Pasta and Bread Dough Maker for $137.36 shipped. Regularly $200 directly from Cuisinart and even more at Kohl’s, this model has held strong at $200 all year before starting to see some price drops this summer. It is now 31% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. Making fresh noodles can be a bit time consuming, but they can be quite a nice little treat from time to time. However, with this handy machine everything gets much easier and quicker with automatic mixing, kneading, and extruding in 20 minutes or less. It comes with pasta discs for spaghetti, rigatoni, small macaroni, fettuccine, and bucatini alongside dry and liquid measuring cups, a handy storage bag, and a cleaning tool. More details below.

But if you don’t mind mixing the dough and rolling out the noodles yourself, there are much more affordable solutions. Something like this ISILER roller pasta machine typically comes in at $35 shipped on Amazon, but an on-page coupon is now dropping it down to $30 shipped. While clearly a more labor-intensive solution, it will also save you more than $100 off the price of today’s automatic Cuisinart machine.

In case you missed it late yesterday afternoon, we also spotted a solid $80 price drop on the smart COSORI Aeroblaze indoor grill and air fryer. This machine is now sitting at $160 from the usual $240 price tag with smartphone and voice control in tow alongside a series of quick one-touch presets for built-in air frying action, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more. Get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods guide for more.

Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto features:

EXCEPTIONAL DESIGN: Compact design–Mixes, kneads and extrudes up to one pound of fresh pasta in 20 minutes or mix and knead up to one pound of bread dough

INCLUDES: Six pasta disc- spaghetti, rigatoni, small macaroni, fettuccine and bucatini. Flour and liquid measuring cups, storage drawer and bag, cleaning tool

LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY

