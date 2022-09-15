RadMission hybrid e-bike packs a 45-mile range into a lightweight build at $899 (Save $200)

Rad Power Bikes is now making one of its most affordable electric vehicles an even better value thanks to a rare discount just in time for fall joy rides. Marking one of the first discounts of the year and to date period, the recent RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike is now marked down to $899 shipped. Typically fetching $1,099, this is delivering $200 in savings to go alongside the lowest price of the year. Centered around a 500W motor, this hybrid e-bike arrives as the most lightweight model in the Rad power Bikes lineup. The RadMission sports an old school sign with a single speed electric drive system that can travel at 20 MPH for upwards of 45 miles on a single charge. The mid-step design helps accommodate riders of all skill levels, as well. When it launched last year, we took the bike off-roading to test how the affordable price tag stacks up.

The Swagtron EB-6 Bandit e-bike on the other hand delivers more off-road-friendly package thanks to its rugged tire designs and larger frame. It clocks in at $800 on Amazon to deliver a slightly more affordable package, though dropping the extra $99 off what you’ll pay means only benefiting from a 350W motor and 20-mile range.

Though for something a bit more capable of handling those longer commutes and the like, Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters are now up for sale with pre-order discounts attached. Slated to ship at the end of the month, you can now lock-in an all-new EV with some savings attached starting from $2,700. These are the first chances to knock off any cash on the new high-end models, which deliver up to 43.5 MPH top speeds, nearly 56-mile ranges, and durable yet lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum frames.

RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike features:

The lightest weight model in our lineup, the RadMission is a slick, stylish single-speed electric hybrid bike. Old-school cyclists love the ride-feel, similar to a road bike, while apartment-dwellers relish the ability to lift it up multiple flights of stairs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!