Anker launches new 30W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger alongside Bio-Based Lightning cables

Today, Anker is expanding its charging lineup with a fresh batch of new releases to coincide with this week’s Apple keynote. Arriving as its latest USB-C wall chargers, the new Nano 3 packs 30W of GaN charging into a compact build that comes joined by a new series of Anker Bio-Based Lightning cables.

Anker Nano 3 30W USB-C GaN Charger arrives

Apple’s latest iPhones dropping this week are slated to continue the recent tradition of ditching chargers in the box, and so Anker is fittingly launching its latest reveal today ahead of time. Delivering its most compact 30W offering yet, the new Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger arrives to juice up your new iPhone 14 and more.

Packed into the folding plug design is a handheld form factor that comes in one of five different colors. Anker specifically notes that the new Nano 3 is 70% smaller than Apple’s in-house version, and the build really shows just how tiny of a build the brand is going for this time around. These are very similar to last year’s Nano Pro series, just with the added GaN technology and folding AC prongs on the back.

Pricing clocks in at $22.99 for the entire lineup of Anker Nano 3 USB-C GaN Chargers, and each one is now available for purchase from Amazon. There’s a special launch discount to help outfit your new iPhone 14 for less, with a 10% on-page coupon dropping all five colors down to $20.69.

New Bio-Based Anker Lightning cables hit the scene

Alongside the new 30W USB-C GaN charger from Anker today, the brand is also launching its latest lineup of cables with a unique twist. Seeking to cut back on e-waste, the company has incorporated a proprietary mixture of plant-based materials into its new series of Bio-Based cables. Using 40% plant-based materials like corn and sugarcane, an approach that we’ve seen from the LEGO Group in the past, leveraging the more environmentally friendly build helps Anker cut down on its petroleum-based plastic usage.

Making the switch to a more sustainable material though doesn’t mean that Anker isn’t putting the feature set at the forefront, with the new Bio-Based Cables still being just as durable as past releases. You’re looking at a 20,000 lifetime bend rating that should ensure it can hold up to daily wear and tear.

At launch there will be both Lightning and USB-C offerings available, which also come in 3- and 6-foot lengths as well as four different colorways. Each one packs an integrated cord tie for helping keep things in place while in your bag. The Lightning model arrives with support for 30W charging of iPhone 13 devices, delivering 50% capacity in just 30 minutes. The USB-C cords on the other hand step up to 100W charging, making them a compatible option for everything from smartphones to MacBooks and more.

The new Anker Bio-Based Lightning cable starts at $18.99 and is now available for purchase from Amazon. To help celebrate iPhone event week, you can score an introductory price cut that takes 10% off the cords and drops them down to $17.09 each with the on-page coupon. The USB-C counterpart will set you back $16.99, though there isn’t a launch discount on this one yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

Last month I had the pleasure of checking out Anker’s latest releases in person ahead of today’s announcement. Like I mentioned above, the new Nano 3 chargers are very similar in build quality to last year’s 20W offering, which is to say that you can expect the usual reliable design from the company.

The new Bio-Based Anker cables on the other hand are the more interesting of the releases to me. I got to feel the new material that coats each cord, and have to say that it doesn’t really feel all too different than your average cable. Which is exactly the point from Anker.

Anyone concerned about the growing e-waste problem can pick one of these up without having to worry about making compromises in quality. I’ll be getting my hands on both the new Nano 3 and Bio-Based cables soon, so stay tuned for a more in-depth look at the latest from Anker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

