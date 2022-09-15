Create 8-bit art using Twinkly’s Squares smart lights with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit support

The smart home lighting market has seen rapid growth over the past couple of years and now Twinkly, a leading Italian smart lighting brand, is now introducing its new product, Squares. This lighting kit includes multiple panels that each contain 64 addressable LED “mega” pixels that can display anything from solid colors to eight-bit pixel art with the ability to control the setup across multiple platforms. You can even scale up the setup from the main kit with the expansion pack. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these new lights.

Easily configurable over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Twinkly’s Squares can be controlled with the Twinkly app with voice control supported with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri with Apple HomeKit integration. After you configure the light panels however you’d like with the modular construction system Twinkly has implemented, the system will scan and map each individual LED pixel that will allow you to create bespoke designs with a wide range of preset effects and animations. The FX Wizard tool from Twinkly offers the ability to create custom effects from scratch as well. Once you’ve set up your Squares light system, you can configure custom schedules for displaying different animations, designs, and effects throughout the day and even create playlists of animations, gifs, and more.

Alongside the Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit integration, you can connect to the Twinkly system through Razer Chroma and HP’s OMEN Light Studio for integration into your gameplay so your PC and peripherals can all be synced up for one cohesive battle station. On top of that, you can purchase the Twinkly Music USB dongle that uses a built-in microphone to have your lights react to ambient sounds and music in your home with matching colors and effects.

Availability

Twinkly’s all-new Squares smart home lighting is available in a starter kit which comes with the main control LED panel and five addon squares and an extension kit which comes with three additional LED square panels. The starter kit can be ordered now for $249.99 over at Best Buy and at Twinkly’s new storefront. This new storefront is currently the only place to pick up the extension kit for $99.99. Do make sure that you select the proper power plug option for your location if you’re ordering the starter kit from Twinkly’s site.

9to5Toys’ Take

Out of all the smart lighting panels I’ve seen from companies like Govee and Nanoleaf, Twinkly’s Squares is one of the first I’ve seen that has really tempted me. Being able to create pixel art and have dynamic effects on a matrix of LED lights is great and allows for immense creativity. The $250 price is a bit high, but if you’ve been looking for the right accent lighting piece for your office or bedroom, this may be it.

