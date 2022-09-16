Airthings latest View Pollution Air Quality Monitor falls to new low of $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the latest Airthings 2980 View Pollution Air Quality Monitor for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 20% discount, or $40 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen since launching earlier this year while also being the overall second price drop to date. This indoor air quality monitor will measure the PM 2.5, humidity, and temperature inside your home while displaying its reading on the small display. You can even get notifications on your phone by connecting the monitor to your Wi-Fi and using the Airthings app, and once the View Pollution is connected to Wi-Fi it can act as a hub for other Airthings devices. You can learn more about this View Pollution monitor by checking out our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re less interested in particulate monitoring, you should at least invest in a carbon monoxide detector like this one from Kidde for $20.50. This detector plugs into your wall and will constantly monitor for hazardous levels of carbon monoxide even if the power goes out with the integrated battery-backup. When dangerous amounts of carbon monoxide are detected an 85-decibel alarm will alert you immediately so everyone can stay safe. It is also important to occasionally test the alarm with the test button because the last thing you’d want is a faulty detector.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, and even more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera at its second-best price of 2022, $120. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design.

Airthings View Pollution Air Quality Monitor features:

More and more people live in polluted cities, asthma cases are rising and wildfire seasons are lengthening. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is the result of many things such as smog, smoke and exhaust and has a major impact on your health. How much PM2.5 is in your home? Understand your family’s exposure by monitoring indoor air quality with View Pollution. View series products are: battery operated or use USB plug; wireless and WiFi-connected; work as a hub; include a customizable display; connected to an app (iOS/Android) and online dashboard with full data and reporting.

