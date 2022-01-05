AirThings’ latest looks to protect families with the ‘most advanced radon monitor on the market’

It’s time for a look at the new AirThings indoor air quality and radon monitors debuting at CES 2022. AirThings – the “world’s leading air quality tech company” – is bringing two new additions to its latest View series to the Vegas Strip this year with the AirThings View Pollution and View Radon monitors. Geared more toward homeowners and small businesses, by comparison to the already available flagship View Plus model that’s specifically focused on larger places of work and the like, they are looking to help folks keep an eye on the air family members and employees are breathing in everyday. Head below for a closer look at the new AirThings indoor air quality and radon monitors from CES 2022.

New AirThings View indoor air quality and radon monitors

The new View series AirThings indoor air quality and radon monitors feature a calm-tech screen with a wireless setup that allows access to readings at any time and anywhere through the AirThings app and online dashboard. They are positioned as a way for families and small business owners to get immediate and easy-to-understand analytics on the air quality in a given space, allowing you to “transform indoor air quality from an invisible threat to a visible, understandable, and controllable aspect of your life.”

The View Pollution model focuses on both 1.0 and 2.5 particulate matter in the air “that poses the most direct risk to our health” alongside more immediately practical data like temperature and humidity. Airthings had this to say about the new View Pollution monitor in its CES 2022 press release:

View Pollution is ideal for city dwellers, who are most frequently exposed to pollutants caused by the presence of construction activity, vehicle exhaust, and airborne chemicals. It’s also a great solution for residents with fireplaces or who live in wildfire-prone areas and at an increased risk of breathing in smoke, which can be very harmful to those with respiratory conditions such as allergies and asthma.

The View Radon model is described as the “most advanced radon monitor on the market.” The brand has apparently become the “trusted industry-leader manufacturing smart radon monitors over the last decade” and has taken its technology and sensor capabilities to the next level with the new monitor, which it claims is the “most accurate, robust and sustainably-designed on the market” – and in our experience with the brand, this is likely true. While the aforementioned View Pollution monitor has a battery life of up to two years, the View Radon variant, even with Wi-Fi features engaged, will last for up to three years.

View Pollution comes in at $199, much like the new View Radon monitor and will be made available for pre-order in the next few months with shipping starting this spring.

When it comes to protecting your air quality, AirThings is one of the best in the business. Its devices can help to protect family members with respiratory issues as well as folks that live in less than ideal urban conditions, near wild fire-prone areas, and more. The peace of mind and helpful call to action these devices can provide might very well be invaluable data to many and the latest models look to have improved the experience all around, despite the fact that you’ll need to take action or score other devices to actually help correct the problems.

