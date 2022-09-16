Cooler Master’s Notepal U2 Plus V2 Laptop Stand and Cooler falls to new low at $32

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master Notepal U2 Plus V2 Laptop Stand and Cooler for $31.99 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This stand is constructed from lightweight aluminum and dacron polyester fiber to keep your laptop positioned at the optimal viewing angle. There are also two 80mm fans that can be positioned behind your laptop’s hottest areas to keep fresh air flowing for the best performance. The rubber anti-slip lining will also keep your laptop in place while working or gaming. This stand can support laptops up to 17-inches in size and is a great addition to your office setup. Keep reading below.

If you want something more adjustable, you could instead go with the Nulaxy Ergonomic Adjustable Laptop Stand for $14. With the ability to adjust the height up to 10.6-inches, you will be able to choose the perfect position to view your laptop. The base comes with anti-slip pads on the bottom to prevent the stand from moving around while you’re using it. Able to support laptops up to 11 pounds, you’ll be able to hold your new M1 MacBook with ease and the ventilation ports allow your device to get clear access to fresh air for cooling.

We’re also tracking a deal on the LISEN Laptop and Tablet Riser Stand for the new low price of $10.50. This is one of the lowest price options out there when it comes to laptop stands, especially with adjustments. With the ability to adjust the height between 3.1- and 6.1-inches, you will be able to choose the perfect position to view your laptop while lowering spine fatigue.

Cooler Master Notepal U2 Plus V2 Laptop Stand Cooler features:

The Notepal U2 Plus V2 is a redesigned notebook cooler with improvements from our previous versions of the Notepal series. Equipped with 2 adjustable fans you can reposition to precisely target your laptop’s heat zones. The aluminum construction and Dacron polyester fiber accents give the U2 Plus V2 a lightweight and contemporary design. The footing is lined with durable anti-slip rubber to keep your laptop stand in place, with optimal viewing angle for perfect ergonomic laptop positioning.

