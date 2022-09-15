LISEN’s Aluminum Laptop and Tablet Riser Stand falls to new all-time low of $10.50

AI-Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering the LISEN Laptop and Tablet Riser Stand for $10.34 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon and use code 30M3Y5DI at checkout. Normally going for $28, this 63% discount marks one of the first substantial price drops we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to adjust the height between 3.1- and 6.1-inches, you will be able to choose the perfect position to view your laptop while lowering spine fatigue. The base comes with soft and elastic rubber pads to prevent the stand from slipping on your desk and protect your laptop. Able to support laptops up to 17-inches in size, you’ll be able to hold your new M2 MacBook with ease and the ventilation ports allow your device to get clear access to fresh air for cooling and the aluminum alloy frame absorbs and dissipates heat. Unlike some other options, this stand can be lowered down to fit inside of a bag to be carried around while out and about. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to laptop riser stands, you are unlikely to find similar models with the feature set here for less. Even more basic laptop risers like this WALI option only get as low as $11. Getting even more basic, this 4-pack of MOSISO Laptop Riser Wedges currently goes for $10.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. So if you’re looking for an adjustable laptop riser stand, the LISEN option above is your best bet. You can even use the stand for your iPad or other tablets.

While this stand will elevate your laptop, you may want something to hold up your iPhone as well. We’re currently tracking a deal on the new Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger which is down to $80 with its second discount to date. Designed to accommodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like.

LISEN Laptop and Tablet Riser Stand features:

Different from the most tilted laptop stand, the backplane of Lisen’s laptop stand is not an X-shaped design or full cover design, but a partially hollow design which ensures ventilation and heat dissipation. With solid all aluminum alloy material, it has excellent load-bearing capacity(60KG Max) and heat dissipation performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!