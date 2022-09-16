IK’s lightweight iRig Pre 2 XLR mic interface now 50% off for today only at $30 shipped

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the IK Multimedia iRig Pre 2 XLR Microphone Interface for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $40, today’s deal is a solid 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a notable lightweight and ultra portable solution for onsite content creators, anyone recording audio on smartphones, or for simple audio setups using DSLR cameras and the like. It delivers an XLR mic jack with the usual 48V phantom power action for condenser models, up to 20 hours of battery life via a pair of AA batteries, a 3.5mm headphone output, and onboard gain/volume controls. You’ll need something like the Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter for $8 to run it through your iPhone Lightning port, but it otherwise works out of the box alongside a massive range of audio apps via any 3.5mm headphone jack. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

You could score one of these incredibly simple no-name interface options at around $16, but it’s hard to recommend something like that over the far more feature-rich and reliable $30 option above. As of right now, we can’t find anything comparable to our featured deal for less than that price.

But for something far more professional sounding you can use at home and on the go, dive into the brand new Apogee BOOM. We had a chance to get an early unit to give the latest interface option a shot for a few weeks before it was officially unveiled, and it’s an impressive piece of kit to say the least. Apogee is one of the premier brands in the interface space and it just delivered the “first audio interface in its class to offer hardware DSP and native plugin workflow” as well as its most affordable two-channel model yet. Take a closer look in our hands-on review right here.

IK Multimedia iRig Pre 2 features:

Whether you’re recording a podcast, a new album, shooting an interview or an action sequence, iRig Pre 2 is the easiest way to connect any type of XLR microphone to an iPhone, iPad or Android device. Its new auto-switching circuitry instantly adapts to work with digital camera input too. With an adjustable gain control and easy-to-use +48V phantom power, it’s the smallest, most portable and best sounding mobile mic pre you’ll find for perfect audio! Connect your microphone directly to a time-saving 3.5 mm (1/8″) headphone jack and simultaneously monitor in real-time through the headphones.

