IK Multimedia — one of our favorite affordable audio and video production gear makers — has now introduced its new wireless audio interface. iRig Pre 2 is a pocket-sized mic preamp and audio interface designed to allow folks to easily record proper XLR mics, phantom power included, on-the-go. Ideal for mobile content creators, the new wireless audio interface is now up for pre-order in the sub $50 price range. Head below for a closer look.

iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface

XLR microphones just tend to have a better sound quality compared to their USB counterparts. This, however, requires the use of some kind of audio interface and one with phantom power to run the microphone, in most cases. Lugging around a laptop and larger interfaces to make this happen on-the-go can be cumbersome at best, which is where the new wireless audio interface from IK comes into play.

The iRig Pre 2 has a built-in XLR connector for proper condenser mics and full-on +48 V phantom power — some competitors only provide 32V, according to IK, which will most definitely degrade the mic’s overall sound quality to some degree. That, along with the mini-jack output and 3.5mm headphone output allow for direct connection to mobile devices like phones, your tablet (“Requires use of Apple’s Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter”), and DSLR cameras.

The whole thing runs wirelessly on a pair of AA batteries. Impressively, it can run for seven hours with phantom power engaged or up to 20 hours without for dynamic and ribbon microphones that don’t require it.

Here’s more details on app integration and the velcro strip:

You can easily access your favorite apps while recording or performing by mounting the iRig Pre 2 to your mic stand or other convenient stage locations using the included Velcro strip slot. For secure mic stand mounting for your connected smartphone, tablet or digital camera, be sure to check out our iKlip series, which offers a choice of flexible-mounting options for a variety of scenarios.

The iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface is now up for pre-order at $49.99 direct from IK.

9to5Toys’ Take

While certainly not something everyone is going to need — most folks likely rely on a digital microphone or something like the all-in-one Tula mic — the iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface is ideal for folks with penchant for proper condenser solutions. These days the digital mics are quite good, but to my ears, they still don’t hold up against a proper analog recording, and iRig Pre 2 makes that process a whole lot more portable. Anyone out and about recording with an XLR mic will likely want to take a closer look here.

