Marshall’s Motif ANC earbuds with vinyl-wrapped design fall to $174 all-time low (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Motif True Wireless ANC Headphones for $173.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $6 under our previous mention. As one of the first discounts to date, you’re looking at $26 in savings to deliver the recent debuts for less than ever before. Packed into Marshall’s usual signature vinyl-wrapped design, the new Motif true wireless earbuds step up to deliver a flagship listening experience centered around active noise cancellation. The buds themselves pack 4.5 hours of playback, with the companion charging case delivering an extra 20. In our hands-on review, we walked away impressed and noted how Marshall has paired stylish designs with perfectly-balanced EQ settings.

While not on sale, the more affordable Marshall Minor III earbuds arrive with a similar lo the lead deal. Stepping down to the $130 price point means you’ll be ditching the active noise cancellation features found above, but will still benefit from a true wireless design. Sporting 25 hour of playback, there’s the same vinyl styles as noted above just without the inclusion of active noise cancellation. Everything is centered around 12mm drivers with Bluetooth 5.2 rounding out the experience. We also reviewed these alongside the Motif above, and walked away with a solid impression.

If your portable speaker game could use much of the same eye-catching looks, we just took a hands-on look at Marshall’s latest offerings earlier in the summer. Arriving as the refreshed Emberton II and entirely new Willen, these speakers both come wrapped in retro vinyl designs that can pump out some balanced and loud tunes with internal batteries. Get a closer look at what the experience offers for both of them in our review.

More on the Marshall Motif ANC Earbuds:

Boasting the biggest sound in the smallest package, Motif A.N.C. delivers on its promise. These headphones know that your music is everything, and that’s why their design puts it first. Have as little or as much control as you like, with EQ settings that can be adjusted in the dedicated app. Experience amplified audio in a well-fitting design that is made for all-day listening.When you want to shut down the noise around you and deep dive into your music without distraction, Motif A.N.C. has your back.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!