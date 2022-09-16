Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 returns to all-time low with $44 Woot discount to $85

Joining the Magic Mac accessories we saw go on sale earlier in the week, Woot is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $84.99 shipped for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer delivers a match of the all-time low set once before over a month ago at $44 off. This is matching our previous mention and $5 under any discount we’ve seen throughout this year prior.

Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

Or if you’re looking for some other new gear to complete your desktop Mac setup, yesterday saw a collection of official accessories go live courtesy of Amazon. Headlined by a rare chance to save on Apple’s Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID and joined by other models from $80, there’s also a pair of Magic Mouse in different colorways to fit in with both silver and space gray setups from $60.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals now that Friday has rolled around. It’s iPhone 14 launch day and all of the most notable offers for outfitting your new device with some must-have accessories are up for grabs amongst other markdowns through the rest of Apple’s stable.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

