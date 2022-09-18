Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging sees first drop to $127.50

Earlier this summer, Belkin refreshed its popular 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand with support for Apple Watch fast charging. Now we’re seeing the very first discount go live on the recent release, with Belkin currently dropping the price to $127.49 shipped when code APPLE2022 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, this is your very first chance to save on the new accessory with 15% in savings delivering a new all-time low.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your upcoming iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for a more streamlined version of the charging stand, another one of Belkin’s latest is also on sale. Right now, the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad is down to the same $127.49 price tag with code WWA15. Normally fetching $150, this one mixes up the design from the lead deal with a flat form-factor that still has room for your iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2 with a main 15W charging pad and more. This is matching our previous mention at 15% off, too.

Update 9/8 @ 4:59 PM: Amazon is offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $50.99 shipped. Down from $60, this marks a return to the Amazon low and our last mention from back in August.

As far as other iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 essentials go, Anker just launched a new sale via Amazon in honor of Apple’s Far Out event from yesterday. Packed with popular and must-have accessories starting from $14, you’ll find USB-C chargers and other ways to improve the experience offered by Apple’s latest.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!