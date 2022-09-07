Anker celebrates Apple event day with latest iPhone accessory sale from $14

It’s Apple event day and Anker is now celebrating by rolling out a new selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. This time around you’ll find free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $14.39. Down from $20, this is an all-time low at 28% off and marking a return to this best price status for only the second time. We last saw it sell for $1 more, and today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in a month.

New iPhones are just about to be revealed and will continue the tradition of ditching a wall adapter in the box. So grabbing one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers is an ideal solution to be ready. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. But then head below for more from $17.

Anker Apple Event Day sale highlights:

Yesterday, Anker also just revealed its latest accessories in the form of an even more capable 30W Nano 3 charger complete with USB-C GaN tech. Already a notable iPhone 14 companion, the brand also showcased its new Bio-Based Lightning cables which are comprised in part of sugarcane and other environmentally-friendly materials to help tackle e-waste.

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger features:

Provide full-speed 20W charging for the iPhone 13. 20W USB-C charging gives you the power you need to charge up your iPhone to 50% in just 25 minutes—that’s up to 3 times faster than your old 5W charger. Equipped with our all-new ActiveShield️ safety system to offer enhanced protection. Features a Dynamic Temperature Sensor which actively monitors temperature, and a Power Tuner Chip which adjusts power output to safeguard your connected device.

