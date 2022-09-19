Cricut Joy crafting and heat press DIY machines now up to $80 off at Amazon from $99

Amazon is now offering the Cricut Joy Machine for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $180 directly from Cricut where it is now matched, today’s deal is up to $80 off the going rate, about $69 under the usual price at Amazon, and among the lowest we have ever tracked. It delivers a notable entry-level cutting and crafting DIY machine to your setup. “This cute, portable smart cutter lets you personalize, organize, and customize crafts on-the-go.” It supports 50 or more materials with included blade including cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on, and more. By way of a Bluetooth connection and the companion app for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac, you can create personalized and custom projects to design your own crafts, ornaments, labels, gift cards, and a plethora of other things. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review and head below for more.

While we are talking Cricut, Amazon is also now offering its EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine for $99 shipped. Regularly $189 and more typically in the $149 range at Amazon, this is at least $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one is a notable companion device for the cutter above that brings the ability to design and craft your own custom t-shirts, pillows, tote bags, aprons, and much more with bespoke designs, labels, and accents.

Just about any of Apple’s iPads or MacBooks are a great environment to flesh out your designs via the Cricut design app. But we are tracking a few solid price drops on the previous-generation M1 MacBook Pro at up to $449 off as well as Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros at new lows from $900 you’ll want to take a look at. Not only are both on sale and able to run the Cricut software, but they can, obviously, deliver powerful computing and entertainment experiences at just about every other time as well. You’ll find even more Apple deals right here.

Cricut Joy Machine features:

A COMPACT CUTTING MACHINE FOR INSPIRATIONAL CRAFTERS – It’s time to turn your innovative ideas into action with the Cricut Joy cutting machine. This cute, portable smart cutter lets you personalize, organize & customize crafts on-the-go

CUTS 50+ MATERIALS WITH EASE – The included Blade lets crafters make precise, intricate cuts from a variety of popular materials like cardstock, vinyl decal, iron-on and more using StandardGrip Mat. Also makes super-long cuts with matless Smart Material

EASY TO SETUP & USE – Designed for those who are always bustling with creative energy, this 3.9 lbs machine is easy to set up and use. It draws any shape and writes in any style, letting your bright ideas turn into reality in just 15 minutes

