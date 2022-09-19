Save $199 across Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros with Amazon lows from $900

Amazon is now starting off the week by dropping prices on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro by an extra $99 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. The savings kick off with the 128GB Wi-Fi model, which now rests at an $899.99 all-time low. That’s down from the usual $1,099 price tag, beats our previous mention by $99, and is a rare chance to score this kind of $199 discount. The same savings apply to higher capacity models, as we’ll detail below.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

M1 iPad Pro storage capacities on sale:

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings.

If you’d prefer a smaller way to take iPadOS for a spin, Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is still up for grabs from last week with some added savings attached. Starting at $749, you’ll also find even deeper discounts available on cellular models.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

