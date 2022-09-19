Best Buy clears out prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro with up to $449 price cuts from $950

Joining the ongoing price cuts on the latest macOS machines from Apple, this week is now seeing a new all-time low go live on the previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB at $1,049.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. Originally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $449 in savings, is $50 under our previous mention, and the best discount yet at 30% off. The 256GB capacity is also on sale and hitting the second-best price of $949.99, down from $1,299.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the summer, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

Though if you’d prefer to bring home a desktop package, Woot is still offering a chance to save on certified refurbished M1 iMacs. Delivering some of the best prices to date, you’e looking at 24 inches of 4K Retina display paired with Apple Silicon, Spatial Audio speakers, and a sleek all-in-on design starting from $1,100.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

