Eufy’s Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell returns to second-best price yet at $160

Eufy’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell for $159.99 shipped. Normally $200, this comes within $10 of the best price that we’ve tracked and is the second-lowest all-time. With its dual camera technology, this video doorbell helps eliminate blind spots at your doorstep, ensuring you can see both who’s outside and what’s been delivered. There’s also dual motion detection with advanced PIR and radar sensors to distinguish both near and far subjects, helping to eliminate false notifications. The cameras record in 2K with HDR as well, allowing you to see everything crystal clear. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

If you don’t mind wiring the doorbell in for power instead of running on battery like today’s lead deal, then consider the Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $65 instead. Coming in at a far lower cost, you’ll lose out on some of the key features of the Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell above. Most notably, the Video Doorbell Wired doesn’t have two cameras or the advanced motion detection, nor does it record in 2K. But, if you’re on a budget, it does save $95 from the model above, making it particularly compelling for lower-cost setups.

Further upgrade your smart home with Philips Hue gear at an extra 15% off on Amazon. For starters, you’ll see that the filament bulbs begin at $34 and there are even more deals from $19, making now a great time to upgrade your smart home.

eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell features:

The view offered by ordinary cameras is just too limited to provide complete protection. With a low-angle camera, blindspots are eliminated and your doorstep is in full view. Get instantly notified when your package arrives with Delivery Guard. Plus, you’ll receive pick-up reminders and alerts if someone approaches your package. See what triggered a recording, so you know how visitors approached your door and what they were doing with 3 second videos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!