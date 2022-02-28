eufy’s new 2K Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell is now finally available

After first being unveiled back at CES 2022, Anker’s latest expansion to its eufy smart home subbrand is now officially shipping. Taking a unique approach to front porch protection, the new eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell arrives with not one, but two sensors for surveying the happenings at the front door. Head below for all of the details.

Anker’s new eufy Dual Camera Doorbell is now available

Just under two months after being revealed for the first time back in January, Anker’s latest release is finally shipping. Since the eufy Dual Camera Doorbell was originally slated for a February launch, the company cut it quite close, but stayed true to deadline.

The star of the show this time around is the doorbell’s main 2K HD sensor, which is backed by HDR visuals and some added clarity in extra bright conditions. Then resting below the usual form-factor is the second sensor that allows the eufy Dual Camera Doorbell to live up to its name. This one is only 1080p, but it should be more than enough for exclusively monitoring package drop-offs and the like.

Anker also supplements the survellance kit with a series of other features. There’s AI-backed functionality like Delivery Guard for some extra package protection and facial recognition for detecting certainly family members. All of the usual smart Wi-Fi features like smartphone notifications and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant are included, as well.

The last main feature included is the battery-powered design. As of now the eufy Dual Camera Doorbell is exclusively powered via the internal battery and won’t work with those who have hardwired doorbell setups. Anker notes that it will begin selling a version later in March which does include the option of wired usage for those who want the flexibility. But for now it is an untethered, battery-only solution.

Bundled alongside the eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is one of the company’s Homebase add-ons. These enable a series of features for local network control and more. Most notable is built-in storage that allows you to save up to 180 days of footage locally instead of in the cloud for some extra privacy.

Now available from Amazon

Now available for purchase via the official Anker Amazon storefront, the recent release is shipping to buyers. The company made good on its original claim of a $259.99 price tag, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

Right off the bat, it’s exciting that the folks at Anker were able to meet the expectations set when the eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell was announced earlier this year. The product certainly seems to stand out from the competition. I would say that the $260 price tag isn’t all that steep considering the extra protection capabilities you’re getting from the added sensor.

