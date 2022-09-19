ZAGG iPhone 14 accessory giveaway: Win Gear4 cases, mophie MagSafe chargers, more

Apple just launched its latest iPhone 14 officially last Friday and now new owners have begun receiving the latest handsets. To help outfit the new releases with some essential add-ons, 9to5Toys is partnering with ZAGG in order to set up five lucky winners with a bundle of accessories for the iPhone 14. Head below to learn more about our ZAGG iPhone 14 accessory giveaway and how you can win.

ZAGG iPhone 14 accessory giveaway!

ZAGG makes some of our favorite gear across all of 9to5, and the brand just refreshed a collection of its more popular offerings for the new iPhone 14. Spread across phone cases, screen protectors, and charging accessories from many of the company’s sub brands, you’ll be able to score some new gear from mophie, Gear4, and more.

To coincide with its latest sale that’s taking 30% off when you bundle a screen protector, case, and mophie power together, ZAGG has teamed up with 9to5Toys to give away five of those bundles to our readers. You’ll have your choice of a cover from Gear4 for any of Apple’s latest smartphones including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Then there’s a companion screen protector from Invisibleshield, which rounds out the package with your choice of one of mophie’s fan-favorite MagSafe charging accessories.

We’ll be picking five different winners, which will be able to customize the bundle just like anyone can do just by shopping the promotion direct from ZAGG. So if you’re looking to score the ultimate starter bundle for your new or upcoming iPhone 14, look no further.

Looking to secure your entry into our ZAGG iPhone 14 accessory giveaway? First, go give us a follow on Twitter over @9to5Toys. Then make sure you retweet this article and tag a friend in the comments. You can also increase your odds of winning by signing up for one of our email newsletters to help prepare yourself for the upcoming holiday shopping season that’s inching closer.

See more ZAGG iPhone 14 accessory giveaway: Win Gear4 cases, mophie MagSafe chargers, more https://t.co/tYJR2ubHtj by @rikkaaltland — 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) September 19, 2022

We’ll be choosing the five winners this upcoming Friday on September 23, 2022. You must be a United States or Canada resident to enter.

