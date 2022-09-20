New Amazon all-time low hits 2022 Samsung PRO Endurance 64GB microSD card at $12

While we are still tracking an ongoing all-time low on the 32GB model at $10, Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung PRO Endurance 64GB microSDXC Memory Card for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched at just under $18 back in April but has more regularly gone for $15 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low with an additional 20% in savings. Designed specifically for always-on video applications, like action and home security cameras, the PRO Endurance line favors reliability over speed. It features a Class 10, U1, and V10 video speed classification at up to 100MB/s, but is rated for up to 140,00 hours of reliable recording, according to Samsung. That’s on top of the brand’s protection against extreme weather, X-rays, magnets, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

When it comes to microSD cards at 100MB/s, if you’re not worried about the always-on video situations check out these PNY models. The 32GB and 64GB PNY Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Cards are starting from $6 Prime shipped right now for a more affordable solution at this speed.

But as far as some serious speed in the microSD category, you’ll want to dive into the deals we are tracking on SanDisk’s new Extreme lineup. Starting from $15 at up to 190MB/s, there are price drops live on just about every capacity right now. All of the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage, but be sure to jump in soon before the deals sell out.

Samsung PRO Endurance 64GB microSDXC features:

EXTREME ENDURANCE FOR MONITORING DEVICES: Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on.

BUILT TO LAST UP TO 140K HOURS OF RECORDING: With capacities up to 256GB*, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years)**; Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years***, you can rest assured that your data endures.

