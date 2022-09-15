SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s speeds see first drops from $15

Amazon is now offering the first price cuts on SanDisk’s recently-refreshed Extreme microSD cards headlined by the 512GB capacity model at $76.99 shipped. Normally fetching $109, today’s price cut is the first chance to save and a new all-time low at $32 off. Other capacities are also on sale and detailed below. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more.

SanDisk Extreme microSD cards:

If your everyday carry could use some extra storage instead, we’re currently tracking a discount on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go. This USB-C offering arrives with a $25 sale price from the usual $43 going rate and sits at a new Amazon all-time low much like the microSD cards above.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!