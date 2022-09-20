Apple launches Iconic Moments iTunes movie sale from $5, plus latest $1 HD rental

Apple is rolling out its latest iTunes sale this week, discounting an assortment of Iconic Moment titles throughout movie history. Packed into the sale are all kinds of classics starting at $5, as well as more recent releases and so much more. That’s alongside the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Iconic Moments movie sale

Apple is starting off the week by discounting a collection of popular movies on iTunes. All typically fetching anywhere from $15 to $20, these are now all down to the best prices of the year at $8 or less. There’s everything from new hits like Dune to classics of BeetleJuice and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your collection.

Alongside Iconic Moments above, Apple is also carrying the savings over to an assortment of other titles currently sitting at $5 each. These aren’t as popular or new as the lead batch of discounts in some aspects, but still every bit as worthy of being called classics marked down from the usual $10 going rates.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Last Seen Alive. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released animated title starring Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, and Russell Hornsby.

