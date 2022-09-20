Belkin’s 30W USB-C GaN Charger is perfect for iPhone 14 at $15 all-time low (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin 30W USB-C GaN Charger for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, this one recently dropped down to $20 and is now sitting at an all-time low for only the second time. This is the best we’ve seen since Prime Day, one of the very first discounts period, and good for 50% in savings. Belkin’s 30W USB-C charger comes centered around GaN technology to deliver a compact build that’ll fit right in the palm of your hand. It has the benefit of folding prongs on the back, a feature we rarely see at this price point, which won’t take up nearly as much space in your everyday carry. All of that makes it a notable solution for new iPhone 14 owners looking to pair their handset with the latest charging tech.

Clocking in at $11 on Amazon, this Anker offering is a little more affordable for those who can step down from the 30W speeds offered above. This 20W Nano charger is well-equipped to handle iPhone charging, but won’t be quite as versatile for topping off MacBook Airs or iPads. You’re also notably ditching the folding plug design, but also saving an extra 25% from the lead deal.

As far as other Belkin essentials go, over the weekend we saw one of the very first price cut go live on its new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand. This 15W offering is made for not only iPhone 14, but also Apple Watch Series 8 with a refreshed built-in charging puck that can handle delivering the improved power rates that the more recent wearables support. All of that is delivered alongside a 5W Qi pad to round out the $127.50 sale price.

Belkin 30W USB-C GaN Charger features:

The USB-C GaN Wall Charger 30W is a powerful addition to our charging family that offers fast charging in an unusually compact and convenient size. Using revolutionary GaN technology, it provides 30W of power for any compatible device.

