DEWALT’s 84-piece mechanics kit delivers peace of mind ahead of fall road trips at $55 (15% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 84-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $54.83 shipped. Down from $65, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far this year, saving 15% from its list price. This mechanics tool kit is perfect for keeping in the back of your car so you always have a way to change a battery, tire, or do other emergency repairs should they arise. There’s a total of 84 pieces and you’ll find that the 82-tooth ratchets are great for short swings in tight spaces. The blow-molded case makes it easy to know when a tool has gone missing, as well. There are additionally both 1/4- and 3/8-inch sockets in the case so you’ll be ready to handle a variety of tasks. Keep reading for more.

For simple repairs, we recommend checking out the Klein Tools 11-in-1 Screwdriver for $15 on Amazon. Coming in at $40 less than today’s lead deal, this screwdriver packs 11 different functions in one. Sure, it doesn’t include a ratchet or sockets, but this will become an indispensable tool in your kit thanks to its extreme versatility and compact nature.

Don’t forget to check out this deal on the Dremel 4000 Rotary Tool Kit that’s on sale for $111. That’s a total of 26% off its normal going rate and marks now one of the best times to pick this kit up. Plus, we’re seeing other discounts from $20, so be sure to check out our roundup from earlier today. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

DEWALT 84-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

The DEWALT DWMT81531 84-Piece Mechanics Tool Set includes a wide selection of sockets and driver bits to help complete most tasks. The set comes in a durable blow molded storage case with sturdy metal latches. 72-tooth ratchets with quick-release button make it easy to quickly change sockets while working. Full-polish chrome provides corrosion resistance and gives these tools a classic look.

