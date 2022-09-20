ESR’s magnetic Apple Pencil alternative with palm rejection drops to $21 for limited-time

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Digital Pencil stylus for iPad at $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will only be available for another 11 hours or until stock runs out at the discounted price (and it’s going quick!). Regularly $29, it more typically sells for $25 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It might not be an Apple Pencil, but still delivers features like palm rejection, magnetic attachment, and up to 13 hours of drawing and writing action at a much lower price. This one is also compatible with all iPads released in 2018 and thereafter. More details below.

There are plenty if digital stylus and Apple Pencil alternatives in Amazon’s under $19 category. But ESR is easily among the best budget-friendly brands in the Apple gear accessory space and has quickly become one of our favorite. There really aren’t very many options for less from brands we have more experience with at the moment.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on the original, previous-generation Apple Pencil as well. Now marked down from $99, you can land one for $70 via the official Amazon listing right now. Get a closer look at the feature set on this model in our previous deal coverage and then head over to our Apple deal hub for price drops on MacBooks, iPads, the latest Phone 14 promotions, and much more.

More on the ESR Digital iPad Stylus Pencil:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPads released in 2018 or later and iOS 12.2 and above, iPad (9th/8th/7th/6th Gen), iPad Air (5th/4th/3rd Gen), iPad mini (6th/5th Gen), iPad Pro 11” (2021/2020/2018), and iPad Pro 12.9” (2021/2020/2018); not compatible with other iPad models, iPhone, Android, Microsoft, or any other devices, please check compatibility before you order

Just Like Putting Pencil to Paper: highly sensitive Pencil provides a smooth and authentic writing experience that feels just like the real thing, palm rejection technology lets you comfortably rest your hand on your screen

Precise and Responsive: durable, ultra-precise nib with tilt sensitivity provides pixel-perfect lines that you can choose the thickness of with no lag and no noise; includes replacement nib

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!