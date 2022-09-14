Original Apple Pencil sees rare discount to $70 with return to all-time low of $29 off

Amazon is now offering the original first-generation Apple Pencil for $69.99 shipped. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut in several months at $29 off. This is a return to the Amazon low, beats our previous July mention by $10, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in March. The original Apple Pencil may not be designed for the latest pro iPads, but is going to be a great option for anyone rocking the most recent 10.2-inch iPad and the like. It offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Head below for more.

Typically when it comes to Apple Pencil alternatives you’d point you straight towards the Logitech Crayon, which is more of a general purpose stylus across the entire iPad lineup as opposed to being segmented into two different offerings from Apple’s own models. But with as low as the original Apple Pencil is, anyone looking to score their latest 10.2-inch iPad or an aging iPadOS device a new input device, it’s hard to go wrong with an all-time low.

All of this week’s best Apple deals are now going live as the week is halfway over, and our guide is packed with all you need to know. From must-have accessories to order before your iPhone 14 arrives at the end of the week to clearance on now previous-generation wearables and the like, there are plenty of ways to save.

Apple Pencil features:

Apple Pencil expands the power of iPad and opens up new creative possibilities. It’s sensitive to pressure and tilt so you can easily vary line weight, create subtle shading and produce a wide range of artistic effects — just like a conventional pencil, but with pixel-perfect precision.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!