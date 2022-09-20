Garmin’s GPS-enabled Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch tracks your workouts at $218 low

Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch for $218.40 shipped. Down from $260, this beats our last mention by $12 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smartwatch is perfect for tracking your fall runs or bike rides by having GPS built-in and connects to both iOS and Android. Also, whether you feel like you might be undertraining or overdoing it, this smartwatch will offer feedback and additional performance monitoring features. You’ll also find a built-in barometer, compass, and altimeter, allowing this smartwatch to keep tabs on all aspects of your fitness journey and how it affects the body. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Amazfit Band 5, which could be the fitness tracking solution for you. It features heart rate, step, and sleep tracking for just $30. There’s no built-in GPS, barometer, compass, or altimeter here, however, but that’s to be expected in a watch that costs just 14% of what today’s lead deal does.

Don’t forget that the Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch is on sale for a new low of $180. That’s a $50 discount from its normal going rate of $230 and it packs 24-day battery life as well. This smartwatch offers a fairly premium experience and even includes GPS tracking. The overall design ventures off of what Garmin offers above, however, and it also doesn’t have the same brand name backing it, though Amazfit is well-trusted in the community.

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch features:

Who cares that forerunner 935 gives you dialed in data, such as dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, wrist based Heart rate, training status, FTP and vo2 Max? A dedicated athlete like you who’s ready to Beat yesterday. This premium GPS running/Triathlon Watch helps you fine tune your training and recovery to be a better athlete. For the competitor in you, it features Starve live segments so you can turn every run or ride into a virtual competition.

