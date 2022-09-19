Amazfit’s T-Rex 2 Smart Watch with 24-day battery life falls to new low of $180 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smart Watch in multiple colorways for $179.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $230, this 22% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The colorways down to this new low include Desert Khaki, Astro Black and Gold, and Ember Black. After receiving a major update in August, the T-Rex 2 now lets you import FPX/TCX/KML route files and delivers real-time navigation alongside training templates for 11 different sports that are customizable in the Zepp app. Delivering a 1.39-inch AMOLED always-on display, you’ll easily be able to see the time, notifications, fitness stats, and more on your new smartwatch. The battery is said to last for 24 days on a single charge, as well, meaning you can go over three weeks without plugging in. Keep reading below.

Keeping your electronics safe is worth the investment; spend some of your savings here to grab a 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $8. They’re made specifically for the T-Rex 2 and fit the display perfectly. As a watch, you’ll likely bang it around while working on projects or just walking around. Using a tempered glass screen protector helps prevent scratches, and can even help avoid cracking the actual display in some circumstances. Plus, with three protectors included, when one gets damaged you can easily swap it out for another.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smart Watch features:

Evolve your instinct with Amazfit T-Rex 2 rugged outdoor smartwatch. Super-tough from the Inside Out with 15 military-grade tests. Ultra-low Temperature Operation is available in extreme temperatures as low as -22℉. Dual-band & 5 Satellite Positioning for optimized efficiency, faster, more accurate positioning, and also conquer new heights and discover new paths with the T-Rex2’s built-in compass and barometric altimeter. With a battery powerful enough to endure adventures up to 24 days, 150+ Built-in Sports Modes & Smart Recognition of 8 Sports. The fitness watch has a water-resistance grade of 10 ATM, meaning it can withstand the equivalent of 100 meters’ water pressure.

