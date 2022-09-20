Greenworks launches 20% off sitewide fall sale on popular electric mowers, leaf blowers, more

Fall weather is beginning to roll in across the country and now Greenworks is starting to offer some of the first offseason discounts on its lineup of popular electric lawn care tools. As part of a new autumn sale going live today, the retailer is taking 20% off its entire collection of gear, including plenty of different ways to ditch gas and oil from your routine. You’ll need to apply code GWAS20 at checkout to lock-in the savings, with free shipping being available across the board. These price cuts on everything from electric mowers to chainsaws, trimmers, and leaf blowers are perfect for getting some final adjustments made to your outdoor space this fall or being prepared for next spring and summer. Head below for all of the details.

Unlike many of the previous Greenworks discounts this past summer, today’s savings apply to a wider range of electric tools. That’s on top of delivering the deepest savings in months at well below previous mentions which were only around 15% off or required you to bundle multiple tools to really take advantage of the savings. Below we’ve outlined some of our top picks at 20% off or more, but you can just shop everything sitewide at Greenworks, too.

Our Green Deals guide however is packed with all of the week’s other best deals, at least when it comes to environmentally-friendly price cuts, that is. You’ll find markdowns on portable power stations, electric vehicles, and plenty of other ways to ditch gas and oil from your routines without having to pay full price. Dive in right here for a look at all of the week’s best.

Greenworks 48V Electric Lawn Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion battery system powers over 100 home and garden tools like lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws and many more. With this high performance battery, you get 20% more power, 35% longer runtime and constant fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!