Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 now starts from $559 at Amazon with $70 off 256GB capacities

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $599+ From $559

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 256GB for $679 shipped. Down from the usual $749 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low at $41 under our previous mention. You can also save on the entry-level 64GB model, which nows starts at $559 in several styles, as well. Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory at a $99 sale price.

Or if you’d rather bring home an even more capable tablet from Apple, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now sitting at all-time lows, as well. Thanks to $199 in savings across a variety of different storage capacities, you’re now looking at the M1-powered iPadOS machine with built-in Thunderbolt and more starting at $900.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

DEWALT’s 84-piece mechanics kit delivers peace of...
Nikon’s new ‘wide, bright, and super light&...
New Amazon all-time low hits 2022 Samsung PRO Endurance...
Tested: Spigen’s iPhone 14 cases remain as some o...
Review: Anker’s new Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Charger ...
Kyte BABY launches a new Harry Potter Collection with p...
Android app deals of the day: Hexologic, X Launcher Pro...
Razer Laptop Stand Chroma hits 12-month low at Amazon, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments