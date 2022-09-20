Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 now starts from $559 at Amazon with $70 off 256GB capacities

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 256GB for $679 shipped. Down from the usual $749 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low at $41 under our previous mention. You can also save on the entry-level 64GB model, which nows starts at $559 in several styles, as well. Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory at a $99 sale price.

Or if you’d rather bring home an even more capable tablet from Apple, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now sitting at all-time lows, as well. Thanks to $199 in savings across a variety of different storage capacities, you’re now looking at the M1-powered iPadOS machine with built-in Thunderbolt and more starting at $900.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

