Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features 60 hour battery life down at $80

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $80 shipped. Normally going between $100 and $130 in 2022, this up to 38% discount comes within $2 of the all-time low price we’ve seen. The G Pro Wireless comes equipped with the HERO 25K sensor capable of tracking your flicks at speeds up to 400 IPS. The ambidextrous design means anyone can comfortably use this mouse with the onboard memory remembering the key bindings you set up for the 4-8 programmable buttons. This mouse also uses Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology to achieve “super-fast 1ms report rates” with a total of 60 hours of battery life without the RGB element enabled. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but retain wireless functionality, check out the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse at $38.50. The HERO sensor in this mouse has a resolution of up to 12,000 DPI and it uses the same LIGHTSPEED wireless connection the G PRO has. Unlike the G PRO, however, the G305 uses a single AA battery and can last up to 250 hours before needing to be replaced. The G305 weighs 99 grams, which is 19 grams more than the featured mouse, but it can be worth it if you’re not a competitive gamer and are on a budget.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals like this mouse. If you want another option to check out for your gaming station, we’re tracking the Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse back at its 2022 low of $60. There are three interchangeable plates here which include two, seven, or 12 button configurations. You’ll find up to 19 programmable buttons all around depending on which plate you use and everything can be customized through Razer’s Synapse software.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s top esports professionals. PRO Wireless gaming mouse is purpose built for extreme performance and includes the latest and most advanced technologies available. Featuring Lightspeed technology, PRO Wireless overcomes the limitations of latency, connectivity and power to provide rock solid and super-fast 1 mms report rate connection. PRO Wireless gaming mouse is also equipped with the next generation version of the HERO sensor.

