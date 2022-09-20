SimpliSafe’s 7-piece security kit with two outdoor cameras hits $356 ahead of fall vacations

Amazon is offering the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Wireless Outdoor Camera Home Security System for $356.39 shipped. Down from $450, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since June. This all-in-one home security kit is perfect for keeping your home protected while on fall vacations. SimpliSafe says everything should set up in around 30 minutes or so, with no drilling or wiring required. There are two outdoor-rated cameras included here, both of which can last for “months and months” on a single charge, with the battery refilling in “hours” when the time comes. On top of that, the cameras have built-in spotlights that illuminate anyone who approaches it. You’ll also get two door and window sensors, the base station, a keypad, and keychain remote. SimpliSafe can either be self-monitored or you can use the brand’s 24/7 professional service for additional peace of mind. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the SimpliSafe outdoor camera to take a deeper dive into what it has to offer. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up an additional four window/door sensors at Amazon. You can grab the multi-pack for $50 at Amazon, which allows you to secure an additional four doors or windows around the house. This can add to the peace of mind knowing that your entire home will be secured whenever you head out of town.

While it might not necessarily be in the SimpliSafe ecosystem, consider picking up the Eufy 1080p video doorbell to round out your new security system. It lets you know when someone is at the door and allows you to even have a 2-way conversation with them. Plus, it’s on sale for just $40 right now, making today a particularly good time to pick it up.

SimpliSafe Home Monitoring System features:

Outside, cameras alert you when someone approaches your property. Inside sensors are ready to detect and deter intruders — all backed by optional 24/7 professional monitoring

Set everything up easily in about 30 minutes. No drilling or wiring required.

Wireless Outdoor Camera has an ultra-wide 140 degree field of view in HD color night vision and a spotlight that shines when there is motion.

The camera’s battery lasts for months and months on a single charge — and recharges in hours.

